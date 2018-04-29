Reduced Superboat fleet blitzes Bowen in choppy conditions

Darren Nicholson and Peter McGrath in 222 Offshore placed first in both Superboat races in Bowen on Sunday.

Darren Nicholson and Peter McGrath in 222 Offshore placed first in both Superboat races in Bowen on Sunday.

RAW power on the water came to Bowen at the weekend in the form of the Australian Offshore Superboat Championships.

Large crowds lined the Bowen Jetty to see a depleted field of three Supercat Extreme and two Supercat Outboard racers battle it out on Bowen Harbour.

A stiff 15km/h wind from the east threw up quite a wind swell and made conditions for drivers a challenge.

Secretary of the Offshore Superboat Club Paul Gibbs said the conditions were "pretty gnarly” but the wind chop didn't have a great effect on straight line speed.

Bowen Offshore Superboat Carnival on Sunday.

"But in waves of two to three foot of wind chop the props are in and out of the water which means the blades load up and then spin so when they land on the next wave the prop loads up again,” he said.

"So they still get going fast but it wrecks the gearboxes and usually boats end up limping home from a race like this.”

Which was certainly the case for Maritimo 12 who after leading race one on Sunday was forced to retire in the dying moments of the 30 minute race.

Driver of the boat Tom Barry-Cotter said the retirement was a "disappointing” result.

Bowen Offshore Superboat Carnival on Sunday.

"Its a bit gutting, the boat was in the lead and running well but it's just one of those things, it's motor racing,” he said.

"We just lost power, the engine just stopped, we don't know what it was.

"Normally if you don't know what it is it's better you stop rather than toast the motor. So as a precaution we stopped knowing we can still get the third place points.

Barry-Cotter described the water as "very unpredictable” which was different to when he has raced in Bowen in the past.

"It was windy and choppy. Lining up for a corner you would think you would have it set and the boat would jump out of the water. It was definitely a lot more difficult than usual here.

Mr Gibbs said though Round 2 of the OffShore Superboat Championships in Mackay and Round 3 in Coffs Harbour had been cancelled the Bowen event enjoyed such strong support from the local community plans for the races went ahead despite only five boats taking part.

Bowen Offshore Superboat Carnival on Sunday.

"We love coming to Bowen because we get the best community involvement in our event,” he said.

"But we are sad that we can't put on a better show and we have a disappointing field this year.”

In Race 1 on Sunday Darren Nicholson and Peter McGrath in 222 Offshore placed first ahead of Andrew and Ross Willation in boat Maritimo 11 and Tom Barry-Cotter and Steve Jellick in Maritimo 12 placed third in the Supercat Extreme class.

Bowen Offshore Superboat Carnival on Sunday.

Phantom #5 in the Supercat Outboard class with Mick Walker and Ian Harris at the controls placed first with Power Zone #88 driven by Michael and Gryff Ethall placing second.

In Race 2, 222 Offshore took the win, Maritimo #11 and 12 did not start.

It was a nail biting finish in the Supercat Outboard class during Race 2 with Phantom taking it out from Power Zone by 12 seconds after a 32 minute race.