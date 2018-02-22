Reef Action to host national film premiere

SCREENING: A screening of the film A Mighty Force will will show on February 22.

REEF Acton Whitsunday invites the community to the premiere screening of short film #StopAdani: A Mighty Force.

The partly crowdfunded 30-minute film is produced by the same filmmakers who released Guarding the Galilee in 2017.

"This documentary looks at the diversity and power of the #StopAdani movement and what it will take to win this campaign,” the producers stated.

On February 22, the premiere of the film will be watched by people throughout New South Wales and Queensland, including in Brisbane, Nimbin, Coffs Harbour, Noosa and Cairns, Port Douglas, Townsville and Armidale.

The documentary captures the power and passion of people taking extraordinary action to stop Adani from building one of the biggest coalmines in the world, on the doorstep of the Great Barrier Reef.

From remote central Queensland where the mine is proposed to be built to rallies in metropolitan Sydney and Melbourne, this David and Goliath battle is one of the most determined and focused campaigns in Australia's recent history.

Tickets to the national premiere are available through eventbtite.com.

SHORT FILM