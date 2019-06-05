Menu
EXPERTS: Terry Kemp, Fiona Merida, Tanja Brugmann, Catherine Molzen, Claire Ellison, Tony Fontes.
Reef and island symposium a top success

5th Jun 2019 6:00 PM

THE INAUGURAL Whitsunday Reef and Island Symposium was held at Lure, Abell Point Marina last week.

Hosted by Cumberland Charter Yachts and in partnership with government agencies and marine experts, Master Reef Guide Terry Kemp along with Tony Fontes, Alex Hoffman, Catherine Molzen and Claire Ellison from QPWS, Fiona Merida from the GBRMPA provided a wealth of knowledge to about 40 people.

The objective of the event was to educate people about the health of the reef and national parks, and how everyone can play an important role in protecting our tourism assets.

The talks shone a positive light on the reef and surrounding islands, and attendees came away from the symposium with up-to-date information delivered by experts in their field.

Mr Kemp said people in the region were so fortunate to live, work and operate tourism businesses in one of the most beautiful places on earth, that is rich in its flora, fauna, marine diversity, culture and history.

"We plan to hold more symposiums in the future and encourage more locals and tourism operators to join us,” he said.

Whitsunday Charter Boat Industry Association executive secretary Sharon Smallwood said the event was an excellent and informative initiative.

"I'm sure those that attended walked away with new found knowledge about the reef and what is planned for the national parks,” she said.

