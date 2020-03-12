Reef cash splash for Whitsundays ahead of tourism forum

FUNDING of $3.8 million for coastal habitat restoration and threatened species protection along the Mackay-based Reef Catchments region will be announced today.

Environment Minister Sussan Ley will reveal the additional Federal Government support for Mackay Whitsundays when she joins a roundtable of tourism operators and community leaders in Airlie Beach.

This is on top of the $5 million investment announced last month to establish a network of island refuges for marine and plant life in the Great Barrier Reef.

A further $1 million to boost swimmer safety through greater understanding of shark technology and the trialing of new technology in non-lethal shark control was also announced last month.

Priority actions of the new habitat restoration funding will include improving Sandringham Wetland Complex, fish passage and the condition of coastal habitats.

Hosted by Dawson MP George Christensen, today’s forum will cover a range of issues impacting the industry from cyclones, to swimmer safety and current concerns over coral bleaching and international tourism.

“The tourism operators in this area do an amazing job and it is an important opportunity for the Minister, the Special Envoy and the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority to meet with them and discuss the challenges and opportunities,” Mr Christensen said.

Ms Ley said she was keen to listen to the concerns of the local community.

“It is important that we continue to tell the wonderful story of this region while addressing environmental challenges,” she said.

Special Envoy for the Great Barrier Reef, Warren Entsch said that the Morrison Government was working with reef communities along the coast to ensure the ongoing health of the reef.

“It is important to work with the people who are out there on the reef every day and to understand their perspectives on an ongoing basis,” he said.