Reef Festival in need of funding

Inge Hansen | 4th Jun 2017 10:14 AM
COLOURFUL: The Whitsunday Reef Festival's Rotary Street Parade will go ahead this year.
COLOURFUL: The Whitsunday Reef Festival's Rotary Street Parade will go ahead this year.

IT'S one of the biggest annual events on the Airlie Beach calendar, but this year, the Whitsunday Reef Festival needs your help.

The festival, which will run from August 3-6 was low on funding after Cyclone Debbie set planning back by a couple of months.

Festival chairperson, Margie Murphy said it was a "chick and egg" situation.

"We can only put on what we pay for," she said.

Ms Murphy said with the lack of funding; the festival committee was struggling to confirm the number of musicians and bands to play on the Beach Music Stage.

"We normally have about 10 different acts throughout the events," she said.

"The main acts draw a lot of people (to the festival) especially from out of town.

"We do have some high-quality performers set to take the stage, but we're unable to make any formal announcements."

The popular Revvin' the Reef Car Show, Fireworks on the Foreshore, street parade and Telstra Family Fun Day are among just some of the events which will still go ahead during the weekend.

However, due to lagoon repairs, the Recyclable Regatta will not be held.

To get involved contact Ms Murphy on 0418 155 542 or email secretary@whitsundayreeffestival.com.au.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  airlie beach cyclone debbie whitsunday reef festival whitsundays

