Reef fish should venture out

Dingo Beach/ Hydeaway Bay

LITTLE has changed in the past week, with some nice crabs and prawns still being caught up the creeks.

The fishing is still a little hard around the outer edges of the islands, with the breezes being consistently around the 20-knot mark and the water being dirty.

The fishing in these areas should improve in the next week with the onset of some calmer weather and smaller tides.

Back inshore, the inshore reefs and rubble patches have continued to fire, with good catches of cod, trout and various inshore pelicans being on the prowl.

All manner of techniques are catching these fish.

As always, the key to locating the best fish is to look for the reefy patches which are holding the most bait.

Mick Underwood, Reel Addiction

BIG FISH: Tim Davidson with a massive 1.24 metre Queenfish caught on a soft vibe.

Rock walls

THE rock walls fished a little slow during the new moon, but this will improve as we come into the weekend.

Peak times to fish are still the dusk and dawn periods.

Try using live baits, pilchards, prawns or strip baits for a mix of small pelagic, fingermark and mangrove jack.

Crabs fished on a heavy hand line have been accounting for some impressive tuskfish captures off the rocks and Shute Harbour.

The easing winds should have the bait fish moving back into Shute Harbour and improve the fishing.

Live baits, pilchards and garfish should do the trick on a variety of species.

Surface lures, spoons and soft plastics will also work well if bait isn't your thing.

Islands

STRONG winds, tides and dirty water have made for tough fishing in the past week or so.

Fingers crossed the easing tides and winds will help clear the water in the coming week.

Fishing headlands and current lines where bait is present will be the best places to start searching for some pelagic action.

Surface lures, spoons and shallow diving lures will provide spectacular takes and battles with the likes of queenfish, trevally and mackerel.

As the tides ease throughout the week, expect reef fish to venture out of the fringing reefs and into slightly deeper water.

Fishing the 20-30m depth off the island with baits of pilchards and squid should put some coral trout, red throat and some very tasty fish in your Esky.

Rivers

CRAB numbers are still good, according to reports.

With these numbers about, it will pay to check the quality of these crabs.

Press the shell under the outer spike of the body and it will let you know if the crab is full or not.

If the shell is soft, the crab is best let go as it won't contain much meat and what there is will be of a jelly consistency.

Focusing on gutters and rock bars will give the best chance of catching king and threadfin salmon, grunter and flathead.

Fresh and live baits are always first choice, otherwise plastics and vibes do work extremely well.

Ryan Fuller, Whitsunday Fishing World