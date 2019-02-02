Reef forum in Airlie Beach

The Whitsundays Great Barrier Reef Forum will be held on Thursday at Lure, Abell Point Marina.

The Whitsundays Great Barrier Reef Forum will be held on Thursday at Lure, Abell Point Marina. contributed

FEBRUARY is set to be a big month of forums throughout the Whitsundays.

The forums are being run by Tourism Whitsundays and Tourism and Events Queensland, in partnership with Tourism Australia and the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority.

The first of a series of forums is scheduled for Thursday, February 7 at Lure, Abell Point Marina between 8.30am-11am.

Tourism can change the way people think and engage with the Great Barrier Reef by giving them direct, personal access.

The aim of the forum is to promote a united Great Barrier Reef tourism message via visitors, media and travel trade, and increase tourism's profile as an important reef custodian.

They are designed to engage directly with local tourism operators in Great Barrier Reef destinations to ensure consistent messages about the value of the reef, and the contribution tourism makes.

It also will focus on the way consumers can get involved to understand the challenges and opportunities of the Great Barrier Reef.

Results of research undertaken to understand the attitudes of domestic and international travellers, along with their perceptions of the reef will be shared at the meeting.

Tourism and Events Queensland is also set to unveil their new strategic plan for marketing the reef.

If you want to book your place, register your interest no later than Tuesday, February 5.

For more information contact Azra Hadzic at azra.hadzic@queensland.com or 07 3535 5486.