Reef Gateway has the sizzle

PARTY: Andrew Bell, Carla Haskings, Mark Wilkins and Tennille Cockburn get pumped for the Cyclone Recovery Party.

THE Whitsunday community will have a chance to bond together after a tough two weeks following Cyclone Debbie.

Recognising the need for people to let off some steam after the impact, the Reef Gateway Hotel is hosting a Cyclone Recovery Party on Thursday from 2pm-4.30pm.

While two hours of free beer, wine and barbecue food might sound too good to be true, the event is a fitting gift for a battered, but not defeated, community.

Reef Gateway marketing manager Mark Wilkins invited the community to get together and have a great time.

"The town needs a bit of an uplift and we need to have a bit of fun," he said.

"The community has been a bit disjointed through this whole ordeal and this will be a good chance for everyone to get together and discuss what's going on to deal with the shock attached to the whole thing.

"This event should be huge, one of the biggest events the town has ever seen."

The party is a friendly family event with jumping castles, snow-cones, popcorn and ice-cream available.

Ahead of the festive weekend, the Easter Bunny will also appear to foster community cheer.

Kids will have the opportunity to pick up free Easter eggs and take part in dinosaur egg-and-spoon races.

Live music will be available in the form of local band 'Left-of-centre' which should breathe life into the party.

Mr Wilkins said the concept behind the party was to reciprocate goodwill to the community.

"The community has shown us great support during this time and we just want to show them that same support in return," he said.

"The thing is there are people that are okay and others suffering, this event is for everyone no matter how tough they have had it and there are pretty sad stories up there."

Little Angel Zoo will also be open for parents looking to keep their kids entertained.

Anyone interested in attending the event can find the Reef Gateway at 38 Shute Harbour Rd, Cannonvale.