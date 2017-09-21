Reef heart museum gains $27,500

AIRLIE Beach Aquatic Reef Club's dream of establishing the Airlie Reef Heart Museum is on the horizon after receiving a $27,500 grant for a clubhouse.

The money, from the State Government's Gambling Community Benefit Fund, will be put towards a cabin including a toilet and shower to house the Reef Museum Display room.

The club is a not-for-profit organisation which focuses on reef education and aquatic activities.

Club founder Annika Grunwald said the club's next goal was to establish the museum where everyone could learn about the tropical ecosystems of the Great Barrier Reef.

"It's a four-year plan to get the museum up and running but this is a good start,” Ms Grunwald said.

"We plan to use this room as a classroom for reef education and for our Reef Warriors.

"We are always looking for other organisations and businesses to partner with.

"The museum will be a place for community members, tourists, schools, (and) universities alike to come and share knowledge as well as provide the historical journey development of Airlie Beach and surrounding areas.”

The next step in the club's plan is to make displays of mangrove ecosystems, whale migration and reef ecology.