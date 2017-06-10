Reef museum floated

THUMBS UP: Benjamin Molnar, Leah Denmeade, Lara Weimer, Chiara Mayer, Annika Grunwald, Lynne Barr and Terry Schulz (back) with Luke Rumble, Laura Denmeade, Sophia Rumble, Anton and Aimee Stumer and Liam Goldie .

IT'S been a long road for Annika Grunwald and her dream of an Airlie Beach museum but it's now closer than ever before to becoming a reality.

A fundraiser will be held at the Airlie Beach Swim Centre next weekend to raise money for the Airlie Reef Heart Museum and Ms Grunwald is hoping the money raised can go towards finding it a home.

The founder of the Airlie Beach Aquatic Reef Club has been working on the concept for years but has been unable to secure the necessary financial support.

"The idea is to create a community-based museum where everyone can get involved,” she said.

The museum would feature a history of Airlie Beach with a focus on the Great Barrier Reef including preservation projects and reef education based on understanding its ecosystems.

Ms Grunwald said she hoped to be able to educate the world about the Whitsunday ecosystem.

"There's a Proserpine museum but there's nothing for Airlie. We need something for the community. It can help with jobs, help people stay longer in town and benefit the reef,” she said.

The fundraising event will be staged at the Airlie Beach Swim Centre from 11am-4pm on Sunday, June 18.