Reef museum idea takes shape

Annika Grunwald and the team fundraising for a heat of the reef museum.

ANNIKA Grunwald has a grand vision for a Great Barrier Reef museum in Airlie Beach.

She imagines a centre of education, complete with aquariums, a living reef exhibit for the kids and even a university.

Still in its infancy the Heart of the Reef Museum project held a fundraiser which is the first step in seeing the project realised.

At the weekend the foundation was laid and community members flocked to the jumping castle and inflatable pool toys set up at Annika's Jubilee Pocket swim school.

"We want people to stay longer in Airlie Beach and we want to preserve the Whitsundays and keep them great around the islands,” she said. "We make money out of nature” and want to protect the reef.”