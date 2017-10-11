Reef to Ranges Bull Sale and Ride

FOLLOWING the success of the inaugural Reef to Ranges Bull Sale in 2016, where a top price was achieved for a Brahman bull offered by Bulloak Brahman Stud, this year's sale will be looking for an even more impressive result.

Livestock agents Savage Barker and Backhouse will once again take the gavel when 34 registered bulls representing three breeds - Charbray, Brangus and Brahman - go under the hammer.

Reef to Ranges Lot 32

The sale being held this Friday, October 13, at the Bowen Showgrounds from 4.30pm is sponsored by Valton Feeding Solutions and will see an impressive line-up of bulls with EBV's in the top 5% for their breed on offer.

Reef to Ranges Lot 12

Friday afternoon people can get into party mode to attend the inaugural Reef to Ranges Bull Ride.

In response to the financial and emotional devastation Bowen has endured as a result of Cyclone Debbie, the Reef to Ranges committee has decided to take the plunge and offer a full program of entertainment to the community.

The inaugural Reef to Ranges Bull Ride featuring bulls from the Brandenburg Bucking Bulls string will kick off from 7pm, gates open at 6pm.

With PBR calibre bulls such as "Slam n Jam" putting on a show, you won't want to miss this action packed night.

Riders from Open, Novice, Junior and Poddy Ride will be competing for over $4000 in prize money.

The Bull Ride is a family-focussed event with jumping castle, mechanical bull, exhibitors, live music and food vendors on-site.

The Reef to Ranges committee's Rachael Hern said they would like to thank the Bull Ride sponsors for their support and commitment to making the event a great family night.

"Our local NRM group NQ Dry Tropics have thrown their support behind the event taking naming rights for two of the four chutes," she said.

"These chutes will be the NQ Dry Topics Chute and one of the latest grazing projects, known as The Landholders Driving Change Chute.

"New sponsors for the updated event structure include Pat McDonnell Earthmoving and Bowen Industrial Hire.

"Both local businesses committed their support without hesitation and we cannot thank them enough.

"The committee must also thank the Whitsunday Regional Council for their continued support for the 2017 event, their commitment to local events is appreciated and the community benefits greatly."

A 'meet and greet' with riders, vendors and other invited guests is being hosted by Corals City to Country in George Street, Bowen at 6pm on Thursday October 12.

"We would love for people to come along and mingle with those that make this event happen," Ms Hern said.

"This is also a great opportunity for kids to grab an autograph."

Bowen sits mid-way between Central Queensland and North Queensland and is in the heart of some of the most productive cattle country in the state.

Prior to the inception of the Reef to Ranges Bull Sale, local cattle producers were forced to travel considerable distances to source top quality seed stock.

Event information:

Bull Sale Enquiries: Harry Phillips, Savage Barker & Backhouse: 0429 928 666

Bull Ride Enquiries: reeftoranges@tourismbowen.com.au

Tickets for the 'Reef to Ranges Bull Ride' are available online at www.reeftoranges.com.au or at the gate.