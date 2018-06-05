Reef Warriors assemble in the Whitsundays

IF YOU'RE out and about on the water this school holidays, you might just come face-to-face with a fearless crew of Reef Warriors.

The Become a Reef Warrior program runs over the school holidays for children eight-years and above, the only prerequisite being that they can swim.

The participants train for four days learning water safety, CPR and survival skills as well as how to snorkel, reef conservation and the ins-and-outs of the reef ecosystem.

The Reef Warriors keep an eye on the reef from their trusty, economical vessel, Thunderbird One, which runs on carbon-neutral oil from local restaurants.

As part of their training, Reef Warriors must also assist environmental organisation Eco Barge to clean up the beach.

At the end of the program, the children receive a Water Smart Royal Life Saving Certificate endorsed by the Royal Life Saving Queensland and the Australian Marine Conservation Society.

Head Coach, Annika Grunwald said the experience is quite an adventure for the children involved. "The reef is our future and we want to keep it our future and this is our future generation,” she said.

"If they want to carry on and become a Marine Biologist, then they have done the first step. They know how to snorkel and have an eye on the reef and they can actually learn how to report things as well.”

Become a Reef Warrior will run its next program from July 9 to July 13.