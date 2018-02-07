Reef Warriors bag some help

HEALTHY PARTNERSHIP: Boomerang Bags has joined forces with the Reef Warriors and Thunderbird 1.

HEALTHY PARTNERSHIP: Boomerang Bags has joined forces with the Reef Warriors and Thunderbird 1.

SCHOOL children taking part in the Reef Warriors school holiday reef education programs have been offered help in the form of a carbon neutral RHIB.

The Thunderbird 1, a seven-metre charter boat, will now be available to take children on reef and island excursions during the April, July and September school holidays.

Founder of Reef Warriors and campaigner for the proposed Heart of the Reef Museum, Annika Grunwald, said children taking part

in the program would receive a handmade Boomerang Bag that would contain a host of valuable information.

"The Reef Warriors will learn about the marine ecosystem on the reef,” Ms Grunwald said.

She said 50c from the sale of each Boomerang Bag would be donated to a fund which would be used to build the Airlie Heart of the Reef Museum.

The museum would feature a history of Airlie Beach with a focus on the Great Barrier Reef, including preservation projects and reef education based on understanding its ecosystems.

In September last year the Airlie Reef Heart Museum received a $27,500 State Government Gambling Community Benefit Fund grant to be used for the building of a clubhouse at Jubilee Pocket.

The Reef Warriors program costs $40 a day and runs from 8.30am-3pm.