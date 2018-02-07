Menu
Login
News

Reef Warriors bag some help

HEALTHY PARTNERSHIP: Boomerang Bags has joined forces with the Reef Warriors and Thunderbird 1.
HEALTHY PARTNERSHIP: Boomerang Bags has joined forces with the Reef Warriors and Thunderbird 1.
by Peter Carruthers

SCHOOL children taking part in the Reef Warriors school holiday reef education programs have been offered help in the form of a carbon neutral RHIB.

The Thunderbird 1, a seven-metre charter boat, will now be available to take children on reef and island excursions during the April, July and September school holidays.

Founder of Reef Warriors and campaigner for the proposed Heart of the Reef Museum, Annika Grunwald, said children taking part

in the program would receive a handmade Boomerang Bag that would contain a host of valuable information.

"The Reef Warriors will learn about the marine ecosystem on the reef,” Ms Grunwald said.

She said 50c from the sale of each Boomerang Bag would be donated to a fund which would be used to build the Airlie Heart of the Reef Museum.

The museum would feature a history of Airlie Beach with a focus on the Great Barrier Reef, including preservation projects and reef education based on understanding its ecosystems.

In September last year the Airlie Reef Heart Museum received a $27,500 State Government Gambling Community Benefit Fund grant to be used for the building of a clubhouse at Jubilee Pocket.

The Reef Warriors program costs $40 a day and runs from 8.30am-3pm.

Topics:  airlie beach airlie heart of the reef museum great barrier reef reef warriors thunderbird 1 whitsundays

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Single this Valentine's? Try Boaty's

Single this Valentine's? Try Boaty's

Didn't manage to bag yourself a Valentine, fear not Boaty's could deliver the goods.

Codeine-dependency crime

The Proserpine Court House Photo Peter Carruthers / Whitsunday Times

'Exactly why they are being taken off the shelves'

Bald Eagles: new committee and new approach

SCRATCH MATCH: Lea Piccinelli taking on new president Darren Lloyd on the weekend.

New focus on development and men's health for Whitsunday Bald Eagles

Whitsunday Motor Sport opens arms to everyone

ALL SMILES: Whitsunday Motorsport Club members Andy Mcliesh, Madeline Thornburn, Bob Thornburn, David Carriline and Tracey Stroud.

Whitsunday Motorsport Club supports all riders

Local Partners