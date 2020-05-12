Reef warriors clear trash from the region’s beaches

Eco Barge Clean Seas project co-ordinator Fiona Broadbent and Founding chairwoman Libby Edge with some of the many bags of plastic bottles collected from Whitsunday beaches.

Eco Barge Clean Seas project co-ordinator Fiona Broadbent and Founding chairwoman Libby Edge with some of the many bags of plastic bottles collected from Whitsunday beaches.

REEF warriors picked 24 tonnes of trash off the region’s beaches in a year-long mission to save the Great Barrier Reef.

The Tangaroa Blue ReefClean project involved 49 community clean-up activities and monitored 33 beaches for marine debris.

Volunteers and environmentalists cleared the region’s beaches of plastics, discarded fishing gear, old cigarette lighters and toothbrushes.

Dawson MP George Christensen said three eco-groups had led the charge in the Mackay-Whitsunday region: Eco Barge Clean Seas, Reef Check Australia and Conservation Volunteers Australia.

Sorting through rubbish collected on an Eco Barge Clean Seas trip are volunteers (front, from left) Richard Scott, Sophie Qian, Sam Houghton and Margi Mills, project co-ordinator Fiona Broadbent, and (back) volunteers Brian Fry, Nick Beecroft, Sam King and June Whitney. Picture: Monique Preston

“It’s fantastic to see volunteers and communities across the region coming together to undertake practical conservation work to preserve our environment,” Mr Christensen said.

With many coastal communities reliant on the reef, Mr Christensen said the first year of the project was already delivering positive results.

Federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley said the $5 million five-year project was key to clearing the scourge of marine debris on the reef.

And the clean-ups could help prevent rubbish washing onto the reef in the future, Ms Ley said, as all debris would be recorded by the Australian Marine Debris Initiative Database.