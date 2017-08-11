24°
Reeling in world records at Lake Proserpine

Madolyn Peters
| 11th Aug 2017 3:06 PM
Wendy Rolleston landed a World Record in the Women's Line Class with this 13.15kg (113.5cm) barramundi. She caught it on a 3kg line at Peter Faust Dam.
SEAFORTH angler Wendy Rolleston has broken two fishing world records this year at Peter Faust Dam.

Her cousins, Scott and Wade McAuley, are mad fishermen as well. Scott is known as the "Barra King” and has been named the BCF Barra Champion for the past few years.

"When he offered earlier this year to take me and try to hook a barra for a world record attempt, I grabbed my rod and I was off,” Rolleston said.

She reeled in a massive 10.7kg barramundi measuring 105cm on a 10kg line at Peter Faust.

She sent it off to the International Game Fishing Association in America after filling out the paperwork and having the fish weighed.

It took six months before it came back that she had broken her very first world record.

"Who would have ever thought you would have a world record, that's pretty cool,” Rolleston said.

This isn't the biggest barra Rolleston has reeled in though. She caught a 118cm one in the Boyne River.

"I wanted to go back and try and beat it,” she said.

So about a month later she headed back out with her cousins and great nephew, Dylan Everett.

This time, Rolleston used a 3kg line, which she said is like fishing with cotton.

"It was snapping when we were tying the knots so I was not real hopeful of hauling in a huge barra with it,” she said.

"Especially if it decided to leave the water during the fight and try and shake the lure, which they do.”

She felt something hook and started to reel it in muttering "please don't jump, please don't jump” under her breath.

After putting up a fight, Rolleston reeled in a massive 13.15kg barramundi. She couldn't believe her luck.

"We laid her on the front deck of the boat and removed the lure. At that time the fish realised she was free and started to flick and flop around,” Rolleston said.

Wendy Rolleston landed a World Record in the Women's Line Class with this 13.15kg (13.5cm) barramundi. She caught it on a 3kg line at Peter Faust dam.
With no sides stopping the fish on the front deck, Rolleston pictured her world record catch slipping back into the water forever.

"So I did the big Steve Irwin dive, landed on her and we both slid to the lower deck where I knew it was all good,” she said.

The second world record confirmation came in the mail on Monday.

The best part about the record-breaking catch, however, was the bet Rolleston made with her cousins.

"They have caught thousands of barra between them over the years and the rule for this trip was whoever didn't catch a barra had to wear a dress,” Rolleston said.

Luckily, Rolleston had stopped at Proserpine Lifeline on the way to the fishing trip.

"I said I needed the biggest and ugliest dresses you have,” she laughed.

Rolleston has always loved fishing. Her grandparents owned an old beach shack at Seaforth where she would spend her school holidays.

She now have three grandsons, two of them are just old enough to go fishing with her.

"They just love it, although we have to tie the two-year-old's rod to his life jacket as his idea of fishing is holding his rod over the side of the boat vertically sticking it the water,” she said.

"He actually wound in his first fish a couple of weeks ago, a little shovel nose shark and was that exciting.”

Now her favourite part of fishing is watching her grandson's faces light up as they reel in their own 'big beauties'. 　

Topics:  barra barramundi fishing lake proserpine peter faust dam

