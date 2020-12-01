Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Sport

Referee stops UFC star flashing breasts

by Mark Fleming
1st Dec 2020 5:30 AM

 

A quick-thinking referee stepped in to spare a UFC fighter's blushes - when her sports bra started riding up.

UFC official Jason Herzog spotted that Norma Dumont was on the brink of a nasty wardrobe malfunction live on TV in her fight with Ashlee Evans-Smith.

Dumont had Evans-Smith on her back against the cage during the final round of their bantamweight fight at UFC Vegas 15 on Sunday (AEDT).

Herzog called a brief pause to the action and reached in to reposition the fighter's top to save her from flashing her breasts to fans watching live.

Dumont put the gaffe behind her to beat Evans-Smith by unanimous decision in her first fight since February.

She won 30-26 on all three scorecards to improve her record to 5-1 having been favourite before the bout.

And Dumont would've been grateful for the ref sparing her a wardrobe malfunction just as much as the victory.

Brazilian born Dumont made her MMA debut in 2016 and last night's win was her sixth pro bout.

It was the second time she'd fought on a UFC card having lost to Australia's Megan Anderson earlier this year.

Sunday's bout was part of the UFC Vegas 15 card that took place at the promotion's Apex base.

Anthony Smith made light work of Devin Clark in the night's main event with a first-round stoppage.

- The Sun

Originally published as Referee stops UFC star flashing breasts

female fighters sport ufc

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Thousands fly in as border wall falls

        Premium Content Thousands fly in as border wall falls

        News Families will be reunited and thousands of staff have returned to work as Queensland’s hard border barricade came down.

        • 1st Dec 2020 5:18 AM
        Treasurer reveals improvement ahead of Budget

        Premium Content Treasurer reveals improvement ahead of Budget

        Politics Treasurer Cameron Dick says Queensland finances better than forecast

        • 1st Dec 2020 5:13 AM
        ‘UNPRECEDENTED’: Rentals tighten as luxury homes snapped up

        Premium Content ‘UNPRECEDENTED’: Rentals tighten as luxury homes snapped up

        Property Two key industries are pulling more people to the area, meaning the rental market...

        • 1st Dec 2020 5:00 AM
        ‘War zone’ fatalities: Deadly cost of mental health taboo

        Premium Content ‘War zone’ fatalities: Deadly cost of mental health taboo

        Health Mental Health 360: Whitsundays and Mackay identified as suicide hotspots in...

        • 1st Dec 2020 5:00 AM