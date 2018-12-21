Menu
Login
?
?
Opinion

Reflecting on our relationship with God

by Rev Andrew Schmidt
21st Dec 2018 5:00 AM

TAKING part in Bethlehem Live, our ecumenical reflection on the first Christmas has inspired some thoughts in me.

The idea behind Bethlehem Live is that a person might be introduced to an environment that, to some extent, reflects that of Bethlehem at the time of the birth of Jesus.

It certainly isn't 100 per cent accurate, but like the props in a play, it helps us imagine what it might have been like.

It reminds me of a tradition that the modern nativity scene that so many of us are familiar with, the image of Mary, Joseph, and the infant Jesus, surrounded by wise men, shepherds and angels was instituted by St Francis in around 1223.

This tradition may not be accurate, but it does represent an important movement in the history of our thinking about God.

As most people could not read, prior to the nativity constructed by St Francis, they would have imagined Jesus being born in luxurious surroundings, like they would have imagined any other king being born.

As human beings we have a desire to represent God in an elevated way, you might even think of the crucifixion scenes in which we depict Christ as being elevated high above the crowds, despite historians assuring us that this image is inaccurate.

My thoughts then are revolving around this: our desire is often to push God away, to elevate God so far above us, that God becomes irrelevant to our daily lives.

God on the other hand is constantly acting to undermine that human inclination, to be flattening the structures, so that we know that God is with us and beside us, in the midst of our daily lives.

christianity christmas faith god
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    High fives all round

    High fives all round

    News Prossie High students, Siena Gardner and Amy Hungerford blizted their exams, both securing an OP2.

    Fences are down and people are in

    Fences are down and people are in

    News It's no secret, the foreshore project has caused a few headaches.

    Animal instincts make for a perfect swarm

    Animal instincts make for a perfect swarm

    News Wildlife sensed Tropical Cyclone Owen was coming.

    Pearson's pedal power

    Pearson's pedal power

    News Mark Pearson will be pedalling to glory in 2019.

    Local Partners