Reflections of Shute Harbour

FOR Graham Roberts, his last memory of Shute Harbour was the hustle and bustle of a tourism hub.

Not quite the 'gateway to the Whitsundays' of his grandfather's time but still a thriving business centre filled with light, excitement and beauty.

A stark contrast to his mind's eye, present-day Shute Harbour has an air of destitution - the unchecked legacy of Cyclone Debbie.

When Mackay-based Graham and his wife Trudy brought their now-adult daughters to visit the Shute Harbour port seven years ago, they realised it was a historic moment.

The fourth-generation survivors of the first Member for Whitsundays Lloyd Roberts were standing on the harbour he built.

The area is not only relevant to the region historically but the U-shaped Lloyd Roberts Jetty and building will always hold a place in his family's heart.

MEMORY LANE: A 1970's postcard featuring Lloyd Roberts Jetty.

Graham never met his grandfather and has only faded photos and historical landmarks to piece together his identity.

Lloyd Roberts was a staple in the development of tourism in the region with current Whitsundays MP Jason Costigan hailing him as "one of the greatest advocates for tourism in the Whitsundays, he was making waves way before Keith Williams sent bulldozers in on Hamilton island”.

A Country Party member, Lloyd Roberts defeated Australia's only communist member of Parliament, Fred Paterson, when the seat of Bowen was abolished and they both stood in the new seat of Whitsunday.

FLASH BACK: Queensland Premier John Dudley Lavarack with Lloyd Roberts as he is sworn into parliament in 1950.

During the Second World War, Lloyd was taken prisoner of war and upon release decided to make a difference in the community he served.

Changing his khaki uniform for a suit he served the region from 1950 until his death while still in office in 1961 at 53-years-old.

Looking from the top of the Shute Harbour lookout more than 50 years after his grandfather's death, Graham points out the only skyward indication that the jetty building faced Debbie's wrath.

A dent on one side of the roof line.

This is, of course, before the gaze is drawn to the high construction zone fences, guarding the gutted remains of a structure's shell and pieces of various other infrastructure littering the carpark.

The area does take one's breath away; but not for its vast array of sloping landscapes nestled in crystal blue water.

Instead it is the yet-to-be-fixed dishevelled appearance of the area nearly six months on from the event still haunting the community.

Grandson of the first Member for Whitsundays Graham Roberts with current MP Jason Costigan at Shute Harbour lookout. Jessica Lamb

It is an issue which will be fixed soon with last week's announcement; extra Category D disaster relief funding has finally been approved and Shute Harbour will be the main beneficiary.

The Federal Government's extra cash injection will see $15.2 million going towards the facility which was once the second biggest harbour in Australia as well as $1.8 million for the seawall betterment component of Shute Harbour.

The news brought a smile to the face of more than just Graham Roberts.

"This is the first time I have been here since the cyclone,” Graham said.

"The destruction is incredible, you can see large pieces of the jetty lying in the car park.

"The funding to refurbish the area is great news not only from my emotional perspective but also for the community here to have the port operating again.”

There was once a plaque commemorating Lloyd Roberts, standing as tall as Graham himself, at the beginning of the jetty but it has mysteriously disappeared in the past decade - something which Mr Costigan said he would look at reinstating.

MISSING: Lloyd Roberts memorial plaque which sat at Shute Harbour until mysteriously disappearing in the last decade.

"Lloyd would turn in his grave if he saw the state of his legacy now,” Mr Costigan said.

"Before Port of Airlie was built, this was the heart, soul, food and fuel of the region.

"But thanks to the work done to secure this extra disaster relief funding it can all be fixed soon.”