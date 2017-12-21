Refuge families won't miss out on Christmas

"JUST because they are in a refuge doesn't mean they miss out on Christmas,” Whitsunday Counselling and Support (WCS) case manager Heather Carr said as she stood in the Cannonvale branch of CommBank receiving 22 hand-picked gifts for the children of seven families in the domestic violence refuge.

"Basically the Commbnak have come through with the goods and are providing some presents for the kids in teh refugee for domestic violence. "We are full, which is sad that it is the case at Christmas time, but they are going to have something nice to remember their time here as opposed to just being in a refuge,” she said.

We have got 7 families approx 22 presents, every child gets a present - When the bank approached WCS to support them at Christmas time, the service gave the ages and sexes of the children and CommBank staff members went shopping and hand-picked the gifts to be given out at a Christmas party this week where Woolworths have also donated food.

"I guess they will just feel welcomed into the community and not feel like they are any different to the other kids at Christmas time,” Ms Carr said.

Wee have got a christmas party nexty week and they will all get their presents around the Christmas tree then

Woolies have donated all the food for that as well which is awesome

CommBank Cannonvale branch manager Lisa McAliece said the business is just grateful that they could be part of this and give back to the community.

we approached them, we said we wanted to do something for christmas, so help them with their - so help the kids so they dont miss out on Christmas time.

"Everyone should enjoy Christmas regardless of what has happened,” she said.

We handpicked the gifts, we went shopping ouselves and picked them all and wrapped them and "We were very proud to give them to the girls to distribute to the kids and we would love to see the look on their faces when they get them.

"We want to wish everyone a merry Christmas, I suppose - very grateful that we have been able to do this considering the year that everyone has had up here and as well - every little bit in the communtiy helps to be being able to give something to someone who needs it - it's a good feeling.”