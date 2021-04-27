Refugee advocate to ‘vigorously defend’ against Dutton claim

The refugee advocate Peter Dutton is suing for falsely calling him a 'rape apologist' says the MP's a 'fascist' and that 'suing people won’t change this'.

The refugee advocate Peter Dutton is suing for falsely calling him a 'rape apologist' says the MP's a 'fascist' and that 'suing people won’t change this'.

The refugee advocate Peter Dutton is suing for defamation for falsely calling him a "rape apologist" just a month prior said the Minister was a "fascist" and that "suing people won't change these facts".

Lawyers for the man, Shane Bazzi, this afternoon revealed he intended to "vigorously defend" the claims and that he was expressing an "honest opinion".

It follows a promise from the Defence Minister that he would "pick out" some social media users to sue and sending a legal letter to Greens Senator Larissa Waters demanding an apology for calling him a "rape apologist".

Refugee advocate Shane Bazzi used the same language in a post on February 25, while linking to an media article which quoted Mr Dutton saying women on Nauru "have claimed that they've been raped and came to Australia to seek an abortion because they couldn't get an abortion on Nauru".

Mr Bazzi's post has since been deleted from the website.

But in an unrelated post from March 29, shortly after Senator Waters issued a public apology, Mr Bazzi claimed Mr Dutton was a "fascist" and "threatening to sue people won't change these facts".

Legal documents were filed in the Federal Court in NSW on Friday, April 23.

O'Brien Criminal and Civil Solicitors, representing Mr Bazzi, said they had been instructed to strongly defend the proceedings.

"Mr Bazzi expressed an honest opinion on Twitter that Peter Dutton was a 'rape apologist'," a statement from the firm said.

"This opinion was based on a number of publicly reported statements that had been attributed to Mr Dutton.

"Statements that were about matters in the public interest and that would undoubtedly provoke a number of different opinions, including that expressed by Mr. Bazzi."

The statement said Mr Dutton's actions were a concern to freedom of speech.

"Those who are elected to public office must expect to be subject to adverse opinions and society is entitled to expect a greater level of tolerance from such persons," it stated.

"For a politician to use the defamation law to stifle the expression of a public opinion is cause for real concern."

Senator Larissa Waters apologised to Peter Dutton for calling him a “rape apologist”. Picture: Gary Ramage

Senator Waters issued an "unreserved" apology to Mr Dutton after calling him a "rape apologist" in February.

The Courier-Mail revealed last month Mr Dutton had sent a legal letter to the Queensland senator demanding the apology and removal of online posts containing the insult.

Mr Dutton told 2GB in March that he intended to take further action against people hiding behind anonymous social media accounts.

"They're out there putting all these … statements and tweets that frankly, are defamatory," he said.

"I'm going to start to pick out some of them to sue, because we need to have … a respectful public debate."

Originally published as Refugee advocate to 'vigorously defend' himself as Dutton sues