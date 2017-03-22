Regatta success for Outrigger Whitsunday

PADDLING OUT: Outrigger Whitsunday members got off to a flying start to the year in their first regatta for 2017 at the weekend.

OUTRIGGING: Outrigger Whitsunday got off to a flying start to the year as the club competed in its first regatta for the 2017 season and took home a multitude of ribbons.

The event was held on the Tinaroo Dam at Atherton Tablelands and results from the 0C6 Marathons had the Golden Master Men take gold and the Senior Master Mixed also win against a field of 25 crews.

In the sprints, the Open Men continued their winning streak, taking first place, while the Golden Master Men were pipped at the post and had to settle for silver.

In the Mixed V12 Sprint, Outrigger Whitsunday was the fastest club again, winning another gold medal.

The OC2 races were highly contested, with Blair Mitchell and Ashley Suchanek coming second in the Open Mixed, and another gold medal went to Mark Bell and Terry Kemp in the Golden Masters division.

The OC1 Golden Masters marathon was dominated by Outrigger Whitsunday, with gold, silver and bronze going to Henri Mauri, Mark Bell and Terry Kemp respectively.

"This year the club has set a goal to become the top club in the North Queensland zone and the strong showing at the dam over the weekend goes a long way to achieving that goal,” Outrigger Whitsunday committee member Blake Broadwood said.

"It was pretty good in most divisions. Almost everyone picked up a medal and it was definitely a good start to the year. We just need to keep doing that all the time to be the top club in the region. There are 18 clubs in our division and to be the top was our goal at the start of the year.

"These good results are attributed to the hard work and dedication shown by the coaches Blair Mitchell and Mark Bell.”

Club president Nick Bellinger praised all the members for their efforts and would like to invite any new paddlers to join the club for training on Tuesdays at 4.15pm and Sundays at 8.45am.

Outrigger Whitsunday is also holding a four-week challenge for any new paddlers, starting May 7.

If you have any queries or would like to join, visit the Facebook page or phone Gina Bellinger 0448984646.