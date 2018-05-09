New name and new plans for Regetta Waters estate

CANNONVALE'S overgrown and long-vacant roadside golf driving range will re-open when a national developer invests heavily into the neighbouring housing estate.

Not only will the cyclone-damaged Regatta Waters driving range be open in the next two months but Sanctuary Living Pty Ltd's has plans which include an over 55's lifestyle village, 1500 new homes, a boutique shopping and cafe precinct in the next decade.

The Melbourne-based developer purchased Regatta Waters in December and plans to immediately relaunch it as 'Whitsunday Green' reflecting the vast areas of the property which will be permanently set aside as nature reserves parks, waterways and a golf course.

The first lots at Regatta Waters went on sale at the end of 2013, with the golf range launching a year later, but the development, along with a proposed 18-hole golf course, stalled when the former owner Latitude Development Group went into receivership in March 2016.

Speaking to the Whitsunday Times last year, principal of PRDNationwide Whitsunday Christie Leet, who was the sale agent said, "Regatta Waters certainly didn't go into receivership because of Regatta Waters, it went into receivership because of a bigger problem".

Sanctuary Living's project director Stephen Head said the company was currently focused on tweaking the current master plan, re-branding the property as Whitsunday Green, reopening the golf driving range and getting on with the big job of rebuilding community confidence.

"We know we can't do that overnight however we will let our actions on site - not words and brochures - show that we are in it for the long haul and seriously committed to getting it right from day one," he said.

"We have done it all before, we know what works and what doesn't - however 'the proof will be in the pudding' as they say.

"We hope to have the driving range up and going in six weeks if weather permits - there are guys out there right now working on it."

The first stage of the project involves releasing new housing lots adding to around 40 blocks made available by the previous owners.

The next step will be to seek approval from Whitsunday Regional Council to build an over 55s lifestyle village.

Of the 275 hectares available, Mr Head said Sanctuary Living aimed to use the "urban gateway to Airlie Beach" to eventually build more than 1500 home sites, a golf course, holiday resort and hotel over eight years.

A boutique shopping and café precinct is also proposed on the corner of Regatta Av and Shute Harbour Rd.

Mr Head said the company was focused on using local business wherever possible and were currently engaging local consultants and contract suppliers.

"We've already done three very large projects in Victoria and there is not a lot of opportunity left in Victoria to do those large scale projects," he said.

"When we were looking and searching for another big project Regatta Waters suited exactly what we have done in the past and is also in an area which we love."

Although Mr Head wouldn't specify the cost of Regatta Waters sale, he said stage one of the project would cost several million.

Mr Head is a former Director of Links Living Ltd, the company that originally assembled the development site in 2006, which sold in 2012 to a Queensland based developer.

Mr Head said his project team was looking forward to delivering a modern version of the original vision proposed more than a decade ago.

For more information visit the company's website.