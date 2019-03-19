Menu
You can catch Sun Salute at Northerlies this weekend.
Reggae outfit to entertain at waterside venue

Georgia Simpson
19th Mar 2019 11:45 AM

USING the power of music to heal and change is the philosophy behind the band Sun Salute, and their new single, No More.

Sun Salute are an international collective of musicians who draw inspiration from nature, travel and their communities.

The reggae ensemble delivers socially conscious lyrics through what has been described as an "epic tropical melody” and features local indigenous custodian Ken Dodd.

The band is touring throughout March and April, and our little seaside town is lucky enough to pay host to them this weekend, at Northerlies Beach Bar and Grill on Sunday from 3pm.

Music icon Nicky Bomba opened his cottage and its alpine backdrop to the band, which provided the group with inspiration for their new song, No More.

Robin Mai, known for his work with the John Butler Trio and Melbourne Ska Orchestra, and Paulie B from The Beautiful Girls, worked together with the band to create the classic reggae rhythms, dubs, solid grooves and jams the band has become famous for.

The Sun Salute crew dub themselves as "a bright hope in dark times”, and their music gives voice to the original owners of the land, and to all people around the world whose cultural values have been compromised.

Their music serves as a "call-to-action” for people to rise up and stand on their own two feet, against the grain of the planet's corporate influence.

LIVE MUSIC

WHAT: Sun Salute

WHEN: Sunday, March 24 at 3pm

WHERE: Northerlies Beach Bar and Grill

COST: Free

