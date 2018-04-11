Region air safety seminar for pilots

A CIVIL Aviation Safety Authority safety briefing for local pilots is being held in Airlie Beach next week.

CASA urges all pilots to attend so they can learn from past accidents and incidents and make local skies even safer.

The briefing will focus on pilot pre-flight and in-flight decision making, flying within personal limits and hazards during landing.

Pilots will be encouraged to share their own flying experiences and any lessons they have learned, as well as use the opportunity to give feedback and suggestions to CASA.

CASA's Peter Gibson said the briefing for Airlie Beach pilots was part of a national aviation safety campaign.

"Getting pilots to think and talk about aviation safety issues is the key aim of the briefing,” he said.

"This is not just CASA talking but an important chance to share safety knowledge and experiences.”

The free briefing is being held on Wednesday, April 18 at 6.30pm at the Whitsunday Airport.

To attend book online on the CASA website.