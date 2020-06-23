Menu
It's cold out here, I have to cover up
Region braces for cold snap as temperatures drop

Ashley Pillhofer
23rd Jun 2020 11:00 AM
THE mercury will dip into single digits tomorrow as icy southern winds whip the region.

A majority of the state is expected to record lower than average temperatures with some areas even told to brace for possible snowfall.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Rosa Hoff said cold, dry air from Tasmania and other southern states was causing the sudden cold snap.

She said the arrival of the cold air in Mackay this morning meant a chilly start for residents as the temperature dropped to 12.7C at 7.30am.

While there is no chance of snowfall across the Central Coast, Ms Hoff said if conditions were right, widespread frost could form across southern and Central Queensland.

“This cold weather is being brought up by a trough of low pressure hanging out on the Tasman Sea on the coast of Victoria twisting and pulling cold air up to Queensland,” she said.

“The low humidity helps us feel the chill.”

Ms Hoff said while the chilly weather would be a shock to the system, temperatures would not break any records in Mackay.

The lowest-ever June temperature recorded was 1.7C at Mackay Airport in 2000.

Temperatures in Mackay are expected to drop to a minimum temperature of 6C overnight and fall further to 5C on Wednesday.

Further inland, temperatures in Moranbah are expected to drop to a low of 7C while Emerald and Blackwater are expected to reach a chilly 5C.

Tambo or Blackall have been told to brace for lows of 0 and 1C between Tuesday and Thursday.

Daytime temperatures across the region will sit in the low 20s.

