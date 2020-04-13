Region could be named state’s top holiday spot
WE might be stuck at home but that does not mean we can't start planning our next caravanning getaway.
While pondering the places we can set up camp in the post COVID-19 world, it might be worth thinking closer to home.
The Mackay and Whitsunday region is in the running to be named the best camping and caravanning location in Queensland.
Caravanning Queensland is running the Ultimate Battle Queensland to determine the region most loved by caravaners.
The online competition pits 12 stunning destinations against each other to name the Ultimate Champion.
The Mackay Whitsunday region went head to head with Bundaberg and Outback Queensland and came out on top both times.
Now the region is squaring off against our northern neighbours in Townsville in the grand final round.
Our region was pulling ahead with 67 per cent of more than 900 votes early Monday morning.
But, the polls close 4pm today.
Show your #MackayPride and cast your vote now.