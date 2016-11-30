Region in the dark following crash

POWER OUTAGE: A major power outage has left some residents in Airlie Beach and surrounding areas in the dark.

ABOUT 1669 residents in Airlie Beach and surrounding areas are without power following an incident involving a truck crashing into a power pole on the Bruce Highway this afternoon.

Flametree, Cannonvale, Shute Harbour, Airlie Beach, Jubilee Pocket and Proserpine are some of the suburbs believed to be affected.

Corporate Communications Manager at Ergon Energy, John Fowler said it was estimated power would not be restored until 10pm tonight. "It's a fairly major job to replace that pole and put the wires back up," he said.

"We have crews on site and they'll be working fairly quickly but as you'll appreciate it's a fairly difficult job."

The truck driver was admitted to Proserpine Hospital at about 5pm this afternoon after his light truck struck the pole on the Bruce Highway about 1km south of Proserpine.

Constable Manu Tenana of the Proserpine Police said the driver was not badly injured and was transported to hospital for observation.

Mr Fowler said police were currently on site which could slow down restoration efforts but asked residents to "sit tight" in the meantime.