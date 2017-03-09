Region is in for a 'game-changer'

GROWTH: PRD principal Christie Leet thinks the region is in for a jobs and construction boom.

RESORURCE sector workers are flocking to the Whitsundays to soak up the lifestyle.

This is the consensus of Whitsunday real estate agents recording a surge in the market.

PRD Principal Christie Leet said the Whitsundays provided the perfect environment for those looking to enjoy a family-work balance.

"Working in the mines can be tough, especially spending so much time away from the family, so these workers appreciate having a home base in a great relaxed environment where they can unwind on their four days off,” he said.

"They are also paid quite well and expect a bit of luxury as an appropriate compensation for the impact FIFO working has on the family.”

Ray White sales associate Stephanie Bacon said she noticed people across Australia were picking up on the future opportunities.

"People from southern mining regions like inland Victoria and New South Wales are basing themselves here on a Fly In Fly Out basis or trying to get jobs in Adani and mines opening in Collinsville,” she said.

"I think things are already picking up, in the last month we had over 30 sales, more than a sale a day.”

Mr Leet said the Adani Carmichael Mine project would lead to a construction and jobs boom.

"Adani's $16 billion Carmichael Coal Project, in particular, will be a real game-changer because all the workers will be flying in and out from the Queensland Coast.

"With Mackay, which is only 150km to the south, to be used as the main service centre and Townsville, only 270km to the north, nominated to host the company's regional headquarters, there will be thousands of new direct and indirect jobs in our region.”

The Adani mine project is expected to proceed by mid 2017.