Region scores major coup with karate competition

IN ACTION: Brock Childs (in the red), from Hamilton Island dojo, competes in a tournament. Contributed

KARATE: A selection round for the Kyokushin Grand Championships will be held outside Japan for the first time ever on Saturday.

And Cannonvale has been the place chosen to host the junior karate event.

The All Australian Kyokushin Junior and Colts Karate Championship will see competitors aged from six to 17 years compete in full-contact fights.

The competition is split into girls and boys, belt ranks and weight categories.

Each bout will go for two-and-a-half minutes. However, if there is a draw, competitors will fight for a further one-and-a-half minutes.

The winner and runner-up of each section will score themselves a position on the Australian team to compete at the Grand Championships in Osaka, Japan.

Saturday's tournament is the 18th and final selection round for this year - with all the other tournaments held in Japan.

Proserpine Kyokushin Shihan Wayne Hinschen said about 100 competitors for this tournament will compete from as far away as Sydney, the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Rockhampton, Mackay and Townsville, as well as local dojos.

Hinschen is excited about the event being held in the Whitsundays.

Not only is it the first time a selection event will be held outside Japan, it is also the first time the Whitsundays has played host to the Australian Championships.

"It's a big coup for us up here to run such a big event,” Hinschen said.

The Whitsundays area has already had some success in the selection rounds, with Proserpine fighter Imogen Tulk already cementing her spot in the Grand Championships after competing in the Toyama tournament in Japan in recent times.

Tulk will not fight at this tournament, having already secured her spot.

Saturday, however, will mark the first time Australians will be able to qualify for the tournament in their own country instead of having to go to Japan for qualifying rounds.

Hinschen is hoping people will get down to the tournament on Saturday to support the local competitors.

"These kids train just as hard as adults do,” he said.

"For such as small area, we have shown our fighters are up there.”

Doors will open on Saturday for competitors art 8.30am and spectators at 9am, with the fighting expected to start about 10am.

Entry is $10 for adults, $5 for children under 14 years and $25 for a family of two adults and two children.