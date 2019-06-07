Region shivers through week, but what's in store for weekend?

The Whitsundays can expect showers this weekend after shivering through below-average temperatures.

IF YOU thought it felt a bit chilly in the Whitsundays this week, you weren't wrong

Proserpine temperatures dropped to more than five degrees below the June average.

A minimum of 8.6C was recorded in Proserpine on Tuesday, 7.5C on Wednesday and 11.1C on Thursday, all falling short of the June average of 12.8C.

Bureau of Meteorology spokesman Adam Blazak said the cooler temperatures were caused by a decrease in humidity levels in the Whitsunday region.

"A south-westerly burst of air was pushed up from southern Australia and up over Queensland, bringing those cooler temperatures," Mr Blazak said.

"It was quite a strong burst - we more often see them reach Rockhampton, but to get up to the Central Coast doesn't happen all too often.

"This dry, cool air means there is no water in the air for the warmth of the days to hold onto."

Temperatures recorded on Hamilton Island were also below its June average of 18.8C, with minimums of 16.8C recorded on Tuesday, 15.8C on Wednesday and 15.9C on Thursday.

Heading into the weekend, the Whitsundays can expect some rainfall starting as early as this morning which will deliver up to 8mm, and up to 6mm on Saturday.

Showers will continue into Sunday but are expected to ease before beginning to clear on Monday.