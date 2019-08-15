Region takes opportunity to spread positive message

BEAUTIFUL: Whitsunday business owner Tracey Lord is doing what she can to help promote the region.

BEAUTIFUL: Whitsunday business owner Tracey Lord is doing what she can to help promote the region. Contributed

WHITSUNDAY advocate Tracey Lord has worked her magic to fly This Is Us actor Jermel Nakia into the region to promote the area.

Ms Lord hoped to see Mr Nakia as part of the Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network Best Life Event, but he was unable to attend due to conflicting schedules.

Mr Nakia is now in town.

Ms Lord said her aim was to promote the region to audiences across the world.

"We've had a lot of negative publicity the past few years, so I really want people to see what we have to offer and the beauty of the Whitsundays," she said.

Mr Nakia said when he was offered the opportunity to come to the Whitsundays, he knew he had to make the trip.

"I'm so grateful I get to lend my voice and shed light on the beauty that is here in the Whitsundays," he said.

"There is so much magic here that I want people from the other side of the world to see."

YOU BEAUTY: Actor Jermel Nakia, Whitsunday business owner Tracey Lord and (front) Just tuk'n Around owner Tania Jones are excited to promote the region. Shannen McDonald

Mr Nakia is currently based in Los Angeles, but has travelled the world as a theatre actor, during a career spanning 20 years.

In his latest role, Mr Nakia plays Young William on the hit United States television series, This Is Us.

"We live in a society where celebrity can have such a huge voice and if I can use mine to say something positive then I'm all in," he said.

Just Tuk'n Around owner Tania Jones said, as a passionate Whitsunday business operator, she was on board with the opportunity to help share a positive message about the region.

"We have so much to offer here so it's great when we have the chance to share our message and spread it around the world," she said.

Mr Nakia will be in the region reaching out to locals until Saturday.

To organise a meeting call Tracey Lord on 0400 181 248.