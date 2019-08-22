Region the coldest in Queensland this morning

CHILL: The cold weather will continue tomorrow.

CLERMONT was the coldest place in Queensland again this morning with temperatures in the mining town reaching just below zero.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Livio Regano said light south westerly winds, low humidity and clear skies pushed temperatures in the region down.

Clermont recorded a low of -0.1 degrees, Moranbah dropped to 3 and Prosperine reached 2.3.

Temperatures at Mackay Airport briefly dipped to 4.1 degrees about 6am but rose to 13 degrees within two hours.

Mr Regano said temperatures warmed up just after 6am as winds increased and "stirred up the cold air”.

Chilly temperatures are expected tomorrow. Mr Regano said a wind change would bring warmer temperatures at the weekend.

How cold was it at your house this morning?