Regional foodie tours expected to take off

BUS TOURS exploring the local tastes of Mackay and its outer region will soon be on offer for tourists and locals alike.

The fully-guided bus tours will give an inside look and practice of farming, processing and tasting the farm-to-plate experience.

The Greater Whitsunday Food Network, in partnership with the Mackay Regional Council, has been working hard to create amazing agri-tourism opportunities and bus tours are just part of agri-tourism initiatives on the cards for 2019.

The network's marketing and events co-ordinator, Christine Wilson, said: "These bus tours will give an opportunity for both locals and visitors to experience our region, our farmers and our food production outside of visiting them at the local farmers' markets”.

Network committee member, Glenys Mansfield said: "Agritourism - is a word many will become extremely familiar with this year, especially in our region”.

She said the newly-released farm tours were only the beginning of what would be available across the Mackay region.

The network eventually plans to extend tours into other local areas and expand across the Isaac and Whitsunday region.

Read more on Our Future Mackay here

Mackay mayor Greg Williamson said council had been a strong supporter of the Greater Whitsunday Food Network since it was first established in 2015 and they would continue to support its ventures.

"Mackay City Centre is delighted to be a sponsor of the Greater Whitsunday Food Network and celebrate working towards some great initiatives for 2019,” Councillor Williamson said.

For more information visit: greaterwhitsundayfood.org.au/news