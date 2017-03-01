Regional projects revealed

APPROVAL has been granted for $4.36 million worth of projects to kickstart in the Whitsundays.

The lion's share of the money will be spent on park upgrades in Airlie Beach, Cannonvale, Proserpine, Collinsville and Bowen, which will cost $3.4 million, and $960,000 will go toward solar power for council- owned buildings.

A Whitsunday Regional Council spokesperson said council would proceed with the projects quickly.

"Council has been given approval and is full steam ahead finalising project management and rollout details of the new capital works to be completed prior to the November deadline,” the spokesperson said.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the regional program was key to driving growth in areas of need.

"This program has been wholeheartedly embraced by councils across Queensland because they know it will deliver jobs and infrastructure for their communities,” she said.

"The Works for Queensland program has cut red tape meaning we are able to get these projects moving right now and deliver benefits for the region faster.”

The program allocated $17.5 million for projects in the Whitsunday, Mackay and Isaac regions.

Mackay was provided $11.49 million and Isaac Regional Council was allocated $1.71 million.

The Works for Queensland program will support more than 500 jobs across 65 projects throughout the three regions, according to the Queensland Government.