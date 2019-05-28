Regional Queensland shines as hotspot for winter escapes

WORLD FAMOUS: The Whitsundays has it all, including picture-perfect Whitehaven Beach.

WORLD FAMOUS: The Whitsundays has it all, including picture-perfect Whitehaven Beach. Georgia Simpson

DESPITE the growing trend toward cooler climates like Tasmania, there's something about the sunshine that still has Australians chasing its rays during the cooler months.

Expedia Australia analysed hotel demand across Australia last winter, which has revealed Queensland has recorded the second largest increase in winter visitors, with a 30 per cent growth compared to previous years, coming in just shy of New South Wales who recorded a 35 per cent growth.

Although the picturesque Whitsundays made the state's top five list, for the fastest growing regional destinations for interstate Australians, one Central Queensland city has pipped us by five per cent, and we're all scratching our heads, as to why.

Rockhampton, otherwise known as the beef capital of Australia recorded a 15 per cent growth, coming in equal second with neighbouring Mackay.

The Whitsundays has come in equal third with Toowoomba, recording a 10 per cent growth.

It was Port Douglas in the far north, that took out the top spot, with a 25 per cent increase in year-on-year demand.

Despite New South Wales seeing the largest share of room bookings, Queensland remains one of the top destinations for interstate demand, with 45 per cent of flights to regional Queensland coming from New South Wales, and 35 per cent coming from Victoria.

From paddle boarding to scuba diving and fishing to cruising, the sunshine state offers a sub-tropical climate ideal for any winter escape.

Expedia Group director of market management Jamie Griego said the strong demand from domestic travellers would have an economic benefit for local hoteliers.

"We know that those from 'generation X' are most likely to be travelling over this period, as they regularly favour domestic travel,” he said.

Mr Griego said research showed almost two thirds of generation X preferred staying in hotels as opposed to the growing trend of Airbnb style accommodation favoured by younger generations.

Port Douglas (+25 per cent)

Mackay (+15 per cent)

Rockhampton (+15 per cent)

Whitsundays (+10 per cent)

Toowoomba (+10 per cent)

*Source: Based on Expedia Group domestic hotel demand data from June to August 2018