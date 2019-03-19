Region's ambitions as easy as BCE

Bowen Collinsville Enterprise have released their 'wish list' ahead of the upcoming Federal election.

BOWEN Collinsville Enterprise have released their 'wish list' ahead of the upcoming Federal election in the hope of delivering economic benefits to the region.

Five items will be presented to candidates for the seat of Dawson's before the election, which is predicted to be called in May.

Among listed is the opening of the Galilee Basin, the sealing of the Bowen Developmental Rd, the Catalina project, and ongoing support into the Urannah Dam project.

BCE chairman Paul McLaughlin said the group's vision is 'very simple.'

"We want to focus on delivering more economic benefits to Bowen and Collinsville," he said.

"These are projects that have been discussed at BCE meetings that we believe will deliver economic benefits to our region."

The group has also requested a federal policy change to stringent superyacht laws which see boat owners pay 10 per cent of the vessel's worth in GST costs before docking in Australia.

The request comes in support of Whitsunday Regional Council's proposed Marine Centre of Excellence project which aims to make Bowen a service centre for globetrotting superyachts.

Mr McLaughlin said until those laws get changed the project is 'dead in the water.'

"No one will invest in that sort of money if the boats aren't coming to town," he said.

Mr McLaughlin said the ongoing progress of the Urannah Dam project is vital to the region due to its potential to deliver new industries.

He said the more the group looks at it the more it ticks all the boxes.

Meanwhile the sealing of the Bowen Developmental Rd would provide a direct route for vehicles servicing the Galilee Basin, as well as create an inland passage for grey nomads.

Mr McLaughlin said that between the road and a $3 million pledge for the Catalina project, the region would receive a boost in tourism.

He said the delivery of BCE's demands will depend on the agenda of who is in government.

"One of the real concerns up here is that politicians are trading North Queensland votes for city votes," he said.

"If you're in a city you don't tend to care about projects like the water schemes and the Galilee Basin, and that's a real challenge for us in North Queensland because they are very important projects to us."