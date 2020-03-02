Region’s multiculturalism to be celebrated

Traditional dance and smoking ceremony taking place for the grand opening of the Airlie Foreshore, on Friday, June 28, 2019, performed by Gia/Ngaro Dancers (file photo).

Traditional dance and smoking ceremony taking place for the grand opening of the Airlie Foreshore, on Friday, June 28, 2019, performed by Gia/Ngaro Dancers (file photo).

THE inaugural Whitsunday Multicultural Festival is due to take place this year and everyone’s invited!

Whitsunday Regional Council is calling for expressions of interest from local community and cultural groups who would like to be involved in the event, which will showcase and celebrate the region’s diversity.

Traditional dance, music, cooking, arts and activities will all be on show at the Whitsunday Multicultural Festival, which is due to take place on Saturday, June 6, at the Bowen Soundshell.

“We have a very diverse community, with a lot of different cultures, in the Whitsundays,” council’s events officer Liz Youd said.

“We want to highlight the diverse groups and cultures in our region and get to the core of our cultural traditions. From artists to schools, if they want to get involved, they can contact me.”

Mrs Youd is working closely with Sergeant Billy Li, at the Whitsunday PCYC, which held a successful multicultural day, in October last year.

In conjunction with the festival, Bowen Gumlu Growers Association will be hosting its Community QLD Day and Gala Dinner, which will highlight the fruit and vegetable industry and food sector in the region.

Saturday, June 6, is also Queensland Day. While not a public holiday, thousands of Queenslanders celebrate Queensland Day, which is part of week-long celebrations throughout the state.

Queensland Week focuses on the state’s history and development, the people of Queensland, and their achievements.

Whitsunday Regional Council will also hold a citizen’s ceremony on the same day, before the festival takes place, welcoming the region’s new citizens.

If anyone is interested in getting involved with the inaugural Whitsunday Multicultural Festival they can call Mrs Youd on 1300 972 753 or email info@whitsundayrc.qld.gov.au

Expressions of interest close on Friday, April 10.