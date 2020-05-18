Menu
Council will continue works on the Whitsunday’s water supply network.
Council News

Region’s water network made more resilient

Laura Thomas
18th May 2020 5:00 AM
THE Whitsunday water supply will soon be more reliable than ever as council continue to make progress on the region’s infrastructure.

Chief operating officer at Whitsunday Water Troy Pettiford said works will soon begin on the Cannonvale reservoir that would help create a “more resilient” network.

As part of the improvements, council will need to take the reservoir offline and do a “deconstructive analysis”, Mr Pettiford explained.

“We’ve got to pull it apart to see what’s wrong,” he said.

“To enable us to do this we’ve had to do a suite of changes in the network and one of the changes that we agreed (on) was a government-funded one where we’ve had to do some reconfiguration of the network.

“The Coin Rd reservoir is one of them. Currently, it services a certain area and what we’re doing is some pipe works so it services a bigger area and covers more residents and uses the capacity better in those tanks.”

Mr Pettiford said the water projects formed would make the water network more reliable in the event of another natural disaster.

“Predominately, we had water off for three days after Cyclone Debbie because the reservoir became empty. This sort of work will help us counteract that,” he said.

“We’re also doing some other tank upgrades in town as well so we’re sort of spreading the love. Instead of having one big cup we’re having lots of little ones.”

Residents will be informed of any interruptions to the water network.

cannon valley reservoir tropical cyclone debbie water supply whitsunday regional council whitsunday water security
