DRINK DRIVER: Mwaba Precious Chilolo was charged with drink driving after returning a blood alcohol reading of 0.218.
News

Registered nurse caught 4x the limit behind the wheel

lucy rutherford
by
5th Jun 2019 10:50 AM | Updated: 4:46 PM
A REGISTERED nurse has shown remorse for her actions after returning a blood alcohol reading of 0.218 and driving an uninsured and unregistered vehicle.

Mwaba Precious Chilolo fronted Roma Magistrates Court last Tuesday and pleaded guilty to driving more than four times the limit.

The court heard on May 10, Chilolo had consumed three glasses of wine at the Commonwealth Hotel and was driving home when she was intercepted by police at 11.40pm on Hawthorne St.

Magistrate Roger Stark said he had difficulty accepting three glasses of wine would have returned such a high reading.

"You're a nurse, you should have a heightened knowledge of alcohol consumption," he said.

"Your ability to manage a vehicle... would have been grossly affected."

Magistrate Stark sentenced Chilolo to a disqualified license for 12 months and a $1500 fine.

"If you continue driving like you are, you'll be a danger to yourself and others on the road," he said.

