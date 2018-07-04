Menu
PRICE HIKE: Motorists will be paying more to stay on the road after fee increase.
News

Registrations and licence fees increase in major price hike

by Claudia Alp
4th Jul 2018 9:10 AM

MOTORISTS will be paying more to keep their vehicles on the road after a major price hike in car fees was rolled out on Sunday.

Registration and licence fees increased on July 1 by 3.5per cent, bringing the increase of registration costs in the past four years to almost 15per cent.

Licence costs have risen by $2-$6 since last year, while registration fees spiked at a $12-$26 increase.

RACQ spokeswoman Lucinda Ross said drivers already paid their fair share in taxes and should not be taken advantage of.

"The cost of renewing your licence will increase, along with fees for disability parking permit applications, safety certificate inspections and the tests drivers need to sit to get a learner, provisional or open licence,” MsRoss said.

"These extra costs all add up and it puts Queenslanders' budgets under more stress.”

A representative from the Department of Transport and Main Roads said revenue from registration fees was used for the maintenance and rehabilitation of state-controlled roads.

This comes as the Queensland Transport and Roads Investment Program, released in June, outlined $1.367billion dedicated to upgrading roads in the Mackay/Whitsundays district.

Ms Ross said July 1 also heralded the introduction of a 2per cent stamp duty surcharge on vehicles more than $100,000 as flagged in the State Budget.

"We don't support this new charge on motorists who already pay the Federal Government's Luxury Car Tax - it's double dipping.”

Whitsunday Times

