Relationship between murder charged and Baty ‘unknown’

Detectives are working to establish the connection between a man in custody and a woman he allegedly murdered in Nambour on Saturday morning.

Aysha Baty, 31 of Buddina, was identified after her body was found on Matthew St in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police, with the help of the dog squad, found and arrested a 34-year-old Burnside man after Ms Baty's body was found. He was charged with murder on Saturday afternoon.

He is due to face Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

Police on scene near Petrie Creek at Nambour where the body of a 31-year-old woman was found in the early hours of Saturday morning. Photo Lachie Millard

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said preliminary investigations had failed to establish how, or if, the man arrested and Ms Baty knew each other.

"We don't know how she knew him, which is why we have appealed to the public and scouring CCTV," Sen Sgt Edwards said.

"We don't believe they were in a partnership.

"At this stage we are trying to establish what occurred and the background to what may or may not have been going."

Forensic officers on scene near Petrie Creek at Nambour where the body of a 31-year-old woman was found in the early hours of Saturday morning. Photo Lachie Millard

Sen Sgt Edwards said police had spoken to Ms Baty's partner and he is not the man in custody.

He said Ms Baty was believed to have been sleeping rough for the past few days in the lead up to Saturday's "horrific" events.

Ms Baty was located with significant injuries to her head and chest and declared deceased at the scene.

Detectives said various weapons were also found nearby.

Police investigations continue, and detectives appeal to anyone with information to contact police.

They are also working to establish Ms Baty's movements over the past seven days.