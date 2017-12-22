Relax and enjoy first day of 2018

PERFORMING LIVE: Mango Junction will take to the stage on New Year's Day for the Reef Gateway's Recovery Party.

HEAD down to the Reef Gateway this New Year's Day and ensure your 2018 gets off to a good start.

It's a free event, so there is really no excuse not to get a crew together and head down for a chilled afternoon of live entertainment, great food and cold drinks.

Live bands will perform in the courtyard throughout the day, with Out of Our Trio kicking off the live entertainment from 2pm before passing the torch on to Mango Junction from 6pm.

There is something to keep the whole family entertained at the Reef Gateway, with the Angel Zoo playground for the children, a bar for the adults and a gaming room for those who want to have a cheeky bet.

Make your way down to the place to be seen this New Year's Day, whether you need to recover after the antics from the night before, or just want somewhere to hang out.

The friendly staff at the Reef Gateway will make you feel right at home.