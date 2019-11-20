Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jared Leaman was among a group of nine jetskiers who explored Shaw Island in the Whitsundays at the weekend.
Jared Leaman was among a group of nine jetskiers who explored Shaw Island in the Whitsundays at the weekend.
News

Relaxing at hidden Whitsundays gem

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@dailymercury.com.au
20th Nov 2019 7:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HOW do you spend your weekends?

If you’re anything like Jared Leaman – it’s all about sun, sea and sand.

The Whitsunday Powersports owner said he loved getting out on the jetski and exploring the stunning Whitsundays whenever the weather allowed.

Jared Leaman is snapped relaxing on a beach on Shaw Island in the Whitsundays.
Jared Leaman is snapped relaxing on a beach on Shaw Island in the Whitsundays.

In a recent post on social media, Mr Leaman shared a stunning drone shot of him relaxing on a beach on Shaw Island on Saturday.

“When you’re done with adulting for the week and pull up to your own little beach on an island in paradise” the post read.

Jared Leaman was among a group of nine jetskiers who explored Shaw Island in the Whitsundays at the weekend.
Jared Leaman was among a group of nine jetskiers who explored Shaw Island in the Whitsundays at the weekend.

Shaw Island is part of the Lindeman Group, south of Hamilton Island. Mr Leaman said it was the first time he had been to the island. “It was beautiful, absolutely amazing,” he said.

He and eight others decided to take advantage of the beautiful weather at the weekend.

“That’s the first time I’ve been out on the ski since Australia Day – been so busy at work,” he said.

mackay district weekends whitsunday business whitsunday powersports whitsundays tourism whitsundays travel whitsundays weather
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman left in disbelief as she fronts court for stealing

        premium_icon Woman left in disbelief as she fronts court for stealing

        Crime 'I still not convinced I'm standing here, going through this': Ex-employer takes mother of two to court

        'I didn't know I had a knife on me'

        premium_icon 'I didn't know I had a knife on me'

        Crime Woman tells court she didn't know she had a knife in her bra.

        How one bus driver sparked change in Airlie school

        premium_icon How one bus driver sparked change in Airlie school

        News 'It went from nothing to suddenly this dream is coming alive'

        Workshop to help improve commercial fisher safety culture

        premium_icon Workshop to help improve commercial fisher safety culture

        News 'There have been a number of serious incidents in recent years'