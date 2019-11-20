Relaxing at hidden Whitsundays gem

Jared Leaman was among a group of nine jetskiers who explored Shaw Island in the Whitsundays at the weekend.

Jared Leaman was among a group of nine jetskiers who explored Shaw Island in the Whitsundays at the weekend.

HOW do you spend your weekends?

If you’re anything like Jared Leaman – it’s all about sun, sea and sand.

The Whitsunday Powersports owner said he loved getting out on the jetski and exploring the stunning Whitsundays whenever the weather allowed.

Jared Leaman is snapped relaxing on a beach on Shaw Island in the Whitsundays.

In a recent post on social media, Mr Leaman shared a stunning drone shot of him relaxing on a beach on Shaw Island on Saturday.

“When you’re done with adulting for the week and pull up to your own little beach on an island in paradise” the post read.

Jared Leaman was among a group of nine jetskiers who explored Shaw Island in the Whitsundays at the weekend.

Shaw Island is part of the Lindeman Group, south of Hamilton Island. Mr Leaman said it was the first time he had been to the island. “It was beautiful, absolutely amazing,” he said.

He and eight others decided to take advantage of the beautiful weather at the weekend.

“That’s the first time I’ve been out on the ski since Australia Day – been so busy at work,” he said.