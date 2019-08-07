Relegation reality sets in for Magpies Crusaders

PRAYING: Magpies Crusaders coach Henry Kennell has his fingers crossed for some wins in the final four NPL rounds.

PRAYING: Magpies Crusaders coach Henry Kennell has his fingers crossed for some wins in the final four NPL rounds. Alison Langevad Photography

THE ever-pressing threat of relegation has never been so real for the Magpies Crusaders and coach Henry Kennell knows it.

Tied for points with Western Pride FC, but significantly behind on goal differential, the Mackay side needs a win to stay qualified for the NPL.

That is if Pride keel over and go winless over the next four rounds.

The Ipswich team have the same odds of victory as Magpies Crusaders; they play the same opponents just one round later.

Kennell agreed this weekend's test against mid-table side Easts Tigers would be one of his team's best chances at a win.

"There are four games left (and) 12 points up for grabs,” Kennell said.

"Out of that I think there are maybe six which we can snatch and grab.”

While the situation Kennell's men found themselves in was less than favourable he said keeping his side in the NPL was "doable”.

Yesterday a reticent Kennel said none were taking the journey ahead lightly.

"The team are realising how serious this is now,” he said.

"There's been a lot of self reflection this week.

"We want to stay in the NPL, but we only have four weeks to prove it now.”

Without Liam Shipton and Mitch Herrmann, Mackay will be lacking key players in the midfield and forward half

Kennell has been a familiar face in the Mackay football community for the past 30 years.

He said because of that service he knew better than most the importance of an NPL side in the region.

"It's important for everyone, be it junior or senior players,” Kennell said.

"It helps them aim higher and play their best football for as long as they can.”

The 41-year-old soccer stalwart hoped the pressure would bring the best out of his young roster.

"A lot of them want to redeem themselves after last game against Lions,” he said.

"Some thought they could do better.”

Easts are the eighth-ranked team in the NPL and Kennell has spent his week comprehensively reviewing their footage.

"I believe if we take care of the ball, and hit them on the counter we might have our chance,” he said.

"When they bomb forward they go in numbers, so hopefully we can get them on the counter and get around them.”

For what could be the final few rounds the Magpies Crusaders play in the NPL, Kennell said when his team run on-field they will be playing for Mackay over themselves.