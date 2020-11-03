Relief for Mackay residents who did not receive postal vote

ELECTORAL Commission of Queensland says Queensland residents who did not receive their postal vote before 6pm on election day will not be slapped with a ‘failure to vote’ notice.

Mackay and Whitsunday residents have taken to social media to vent their frustration after some postal votes across the region failed to arrive in time for polling day.

An ECQ spokeswoman said it had received about 900,000 postal vote applications for this election, a record number, and had made arrangements to cater for this large volume.

“Postal votes were printed and lodged with Australia Post by October 21,” the spokeswoman said.

“This was within their time frame for delivery. As at 8am on November 1, 63 per cent of postal votes have been returned to the ECQ.

“If someone did not receive their postal vote in time to vote before 6pm on election day, they will not receive a ‘failure to vote’ notice.”

A voter casts his vote at the Mackay Showgrounds early voting centre. Picture: Melanie Whiting.

Of the 6471 postal votes issued in Mackay, only 51 per cent were returned.

In Whitsunday, only 47 per cent of the 6312 postal votes issued were returned.

The spokeswoman said ECQ had implemented a range of process improvements for this election to ensure it could handle the expected large volume of postal votes.

“Reviews of elections are carried out following the event and will consider any further opportunities to improve election processes,” she said.

