Relief in sight for couple on coronavirus cruise

Greg and Lynne Dunn were happy they would soon be back on home turf after the Australian Government announced they would retrieve all Australian citizens from the Diamond Princess cruise.

A COUPLE from Cannonvale who have been quarantined on the Princess Diamond cruise are relieved that they will soon be back on home soil.

Greg and Lynne Dunn have been confined to their room for two weeks and were starting to feel the effects of the quarantine.

Over the past 13 days, the couple had only been allowed out of their room four times for an hour at a time.

However, relief is finally in sight as Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a Qantas charter flight would retrieve passengers from Japan on Wednesday.

They will then enter a two-week quarantine period at Howard Springs Village in Darwin before they are able to return home.

Mr Dunn was thankful their pleas had finally been heard and looked forward to returning to Australia.

“There’s now light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

“Somebody’s been listening … someone knows we’re alive and stopped the talk and the action has begun.

“We can only imagine when we leave here tomorrow it will be masks on, and the whole flight will be masks on.

“But then again, we don’t have (coronavirus) and we don’t want it, so the masks are a necessary evil.”

The view from Greg and Lynne Dunn's balcony as American citizens were being taken from the Princess Diamond cruise.

Mr Dunn celebrated the news by having a “private balcony party” with another quarantined couple from Ireland where they made the most of the remains of their duty-free supplies.

While the couple were frustrated they would have to go into quarantine for a further 14 days, they understood the government’s precautions.

The Howard Springs facility is a stark difference from their open-plan cruise cabin and has a tavern, commercial kitchen, swimming pool, sports facilities and as Mr Dunn was most looking forward to, some sun.

“We’re looking forward to a walk in the sun, we’re white as lilies,” he said.

“There’s a tavern where we are, but a couple of cold Aussie beers wouldn’t go astray.”

Mr Dunn has also been left out of pocket after re-booking flights with Jetstar that he was informed could not be refunded.

The couple couldn’t fault the service of the staff onboard the cruise and despite their ordeal Mr Dunn said they hadn’t been put off cruising just yet.

“We think we might go from Port of Airlie over to Hamilton just as a test run to see if we’re still OK with the water,” he said.