Relive hottest hits of the '80s at free Airlie Beach event

DANCING TIME: Get your groove on at the Airlie Beach Hotel's Who Remembers The 80s show at The Pub. TROY BANNISTER PHOTOGRAPHY

THE '80s was a time of ET, The Goonies, Rubik's cubes and cassette players. It was also a time of some pretty good music.

Whitsundays residents and visitors will have the chance to relive the hits from the era at an '80s day at Airlie Beach Hotel's The Pub on October 13.

The Who Remembers The 80s show will appeal to all ages - whether you were there, or just love the music.

The five Gold Coast musicians will keep the crowd entertained as they perform for three hours from 2pm.

Jo-Anne Stanley on vocals and guitar, has plenty of experience in 80s music, including two years touring New Zealand in a production of Grease, as well as dancing and singing on Countdown and numerous variety special shows.

Debbie Hinton, on keyboard and vocals, is a classically trained pianist who was part of several touring bands in the 1980s and '90s.

The band's guitar master Rick Hay is able to achieve a perfection of style from sensitive picking to screaming power chords.

Adrian McCarlie anchors the band and brings a unique flavour of bass style and harmony vocals.

Paul McCarlie on drums and percussion is trained as a performance drummer and recorded as a rock drummer throughout the '80s and '90s.

Airlie Beach Hotel marketing manager Mark Wilkins said the Sunday session was sure to have people on their feet dancing to tunes they know and love.

"It looks like the '80s are back in fashion,” he said.

"The '80s was a very defined era in music.

"Even people who were not around in the '80s know music from that era.”

Mr Wilkins said this was the second day the hotel had held an event featuring '80s covers and he again expected the crowd to be on their feet dancing.

FAST FACTS

WHAT: Who Remembers The 80s

WHEN: October 13, 2-5pm.

WHERE: Airlie Beach Hotel's The Pub.

COST: Free.