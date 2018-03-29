'Just doing my job': Hero catches woman in deadly fall

HERO: Sunshine Coast firefighter Brian Lemke has been awarded for his bravery rescuing a girl jumping from a building.

HERO: Sunshine Coast firefighter Brian Lemke has been awarded for his bravery rescuing a girl jumping from a building. Craig Warhurst

CURRIMUNDI firefighter Brian Lemke is a man whose actions speak louder than his words.

He leads by example and selflessly puts the lives of others before his own.

Today, the reluctant hero will be a recipient of an Australian Bravery Award for saving the life of a young woman.

Mr Lemke was called to a job in North Brisbane on February 6, 2015 to a woman who was ready to jump off a building.

She was sitting on the edge of the roof of a two-storey building, her legs dangling off, unable to reason with police officers on the ground.

After conversing with the woman, to Mr Lemke's mind she seemed ready to come down. But as he climbed the ladder to help her, things took a dangerous turn and she leaned forward to jump off.

"She went to push off, dive off, and I just grabbed her. It was a split-second reaction, I suppose," Mr Lemke said, ever humble.

For several minutes he was on top of the ladder holding onto the woman before help arrived. Reaching out to grab her could easily have cost him his life.

HERO: Sunshine Coast firefighter Brian Lemke has been awarded for his bravery rescuing a girl jumping from a building. Craig Warhurst

In his 29 years in the job, the career firefighter has built up quite the resume of rescues, not that he does it for the accolades.

"I feel a bit embarrassed about it all, to be honest," he said.

"You don't do things like this for the awards. Just do the job. You don't go out there expecting accolades.

"There were a lot of things running through my head at the time ... how to get her down safely. But at the same time, being safe yourself."

A father of six, Mr Lemke will proudly accept the award, saying it is something he can pass on to his kids.

Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove congratulated the brave men and women receiving awards.

"These awards have drawn national attention to the personal efforts of individuals, made willingly, without thought of personal risk," he said.

"These actions have enriched our community and whose values we hold dear - professionalism, compassion, dedication, generosity, tolerance and energetic ambition."