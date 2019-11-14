Remarkable natural phenomenon not just a pretty sight

Mr Gaskell and his team will be filming and photographing the coral spawning off the coast of Daydream Island.

ONE of nature's most remarkable natural phenomena is due to take place this weekend in the Whitsundays.

Coral spawning is when tiny eggs and sperm are released by the coral into the water, floating around for days and weeks until they find a hard surface to attach to.

It is an important part of the regeneration of the reef and the synchronicity occurs according to very specific lunar cycles to ensure that the male and female gametes, as they are known, can meet.

Daydream Island Resort's marine biologist Johnny Gaskell said coral spawning was a spectacular sight, with the exact timing dependent on a range of variables in the lead-up to the event, that could impact the coral's behaviour.

"It depends on water temperature, the health and condition of the corals at the time, and a whole heap of unknown variables that scientists are still working out,” he said.

"Saturday is the most likely day this year, followed by Sunday - four to five nights after the full moon is really what we have found to be the best chance of it happening around Daydream Island, but weather conditions can affect it. The water warms up more quickly if there's no wind, for example.

"But based on the last five years on Daydream Island, the most likely time is this Saturday or Sunday if it's similar to previous years.”

He said different kinds of coral - staghorn, plate, brain - dominated the spawning each year and there were 'no guarantees' with coral spawning events.

Describing it as being like a snow storm, Mr Gaskell said the most common colours were pink and yellow.

"It's really pretty - like an underwater snowstorm but in reverse, because the snow's going upwards.”

Night-dwelling marine creatures come out to feed on the spawn, adding to the spectacle.

Mr Gaskell and his team will be filming and photographing the coral spawning off the coast of Daydream Island, as they have done for the past five years.

"We go to the same site every year, so we can compare it to previous years, and we are building up valuable data. We also check the Living Reef on the island to see how the corals are going.”

While coral spawning could be an indicator of coral health, stressed corals could still spawn, Mr Gaskell said.

"It's very important because it's a primary way of repopulating outer reefs and the Great Barrier Reef - it drives the recruitment of corals to new sites and also to damaged sites, following cyclones for example, so it's very important in this area . We need to get as much growth as possible back to these damaged sites.”